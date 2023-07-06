Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast looks mainly quiet tonight into Friday. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s to around 90, but the “feel-like” will be a few degrees higher.

After a dry Friday, more scattered showers and storms are expected as we get into the weekend.

The pattern turns more unsettled over the weekend with scattered storms in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. It appears the better chance for storms will be with the heating of the day, so later in the morning and during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. With more clouds and showers around, that should keep temperatures a little cooler overall. The first half of next week is forecast to be mainly quiet with seasonable highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The recent rainfall has helped to improve the drought situation. Right now, a little part of the area is still dealing with abnormally dry conditions.

The recent rain has helped take a bite out of the developing drought across the area. (David Wolter)

