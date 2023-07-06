Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport was celebrated with a ribbon cutting event on Thursday morning, July 6.

Local and state leaders along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky attended the ceremony at the airport.

United States Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Former United States Secretary of both Labor and Transportation Elaine Chao, United States Congressman James Comer, Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah Mayor George Bray, Paducah Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Brent Housman and Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chair Jay Matheny all gave remarks on the impact the new terminal will have on western Kentucky and beyond.

While he was unable to attend, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke via a recorded video segment.

The ribbon-cutting is to celebrate the completion of the $42 million project to build a new terminal and apron at the airport.

“When you look at this terminal, it’s hard not to imagine Paducah’s bright future,” Sen. McConnell said. “We’ve seen travel demand pick up over the years. New people, businesses and development flowing into this stretch of the Commonwealth. And what better way to welcome these new faces than with this beautiful, modern facility.”

According to a release from Barkley Regional Airport, nearly $33 million came from the FAA including funds from the “regular” Airport Improvement Program, the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act.

They say $5 million came from the Kentucky Department of Aviation and more than $5 million came from local funding.

“This part of Kentucky deserves to be the hub of a major commercial airport, and that’s what Barkley Regional Airport will be,” Representative James Comer said. “And I’m excited about the future of Paducah. I’m excited about this investment and I want to thank everyone in this community who worked together to see that this dream became a reality.”

The new terminal replaces one that has been in use more than 67 years.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building took place in November 2021.

According to Barkley Regional Airport, the new terminal is 25,100 square-feet with modern amenities, accessible spaces for all passengers, including two family restrooms, two mothers’ rooms and a relief area for pets.

