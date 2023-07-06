Senator Mitch McConnell visits soldiers at Fort Knox

Senator Mitch McConnell stopped by Fort Knox on Wednesday to honor soldiers who deployed to Europe in response to Russian forces invading Ukraine.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the war in Ukraine rages on, U.S. and NATO forces have been on active stand-by in Europe.

The V Corps was sent to reinforce NATO allies, something that the senator said the U.S. will continue to support.

The V Corps was sent to reinforce NATO allies, something that the senator said the U.S. will continue to support.

“If you want to send a message to President Xi in China, defeat Russia in Ukraine,” McConnell said. “So, this has worldwide significance and V Corps is right in the middle of helping this massive effort of the democratic world of pushing back against the Russian invasion.”

According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. has deployed or extended more than 20,000 additional forces to Europe in response to the Ukraine crisis since February 2022. This brings the current total to more than 100,000 troops across Europe.

