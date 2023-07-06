Sheangshang indicted by grand jury

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of shooting and killing Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, which is handling the case, a Scott County grand jury indicted Steven Sheangshang Thursday on several charges, including murder of a police officer.

Deputy Conley was killed during a traffic stop on I-75 in May. Sheangshang’s arrest citation says he shot Conley as he came up to the car.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.