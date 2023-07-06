Southcentral Kentucky teachers receive education award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced the selection of 22 outstanding Kentucky educators as recipients of the 2024 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards on Wednesday, July 5. These teachers are now qualified to compete for the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.

“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Awards honor exceptional educators who go above and beyond to support Kentucky’s future leaders,” said Jason Glass, the Kentucky Education Commissioner. “Our teachers are among the best in the nation, and we at the KDE are proud to recognize and celebrate their tireless efforts in their classrooms and communities.”

Out of the 22 teachers, were some from Southcentral Kentucky, including:

Amber Dwyer from Alvaton Elementary School (Warren County)

Brandi Violette from Olmstead Elementary (Logan County)

Abby Lee from Larue County Middle School

Kimberly McClellan White from Muhlenberg County High School.

“These award-winning teachers represent more than 40,000 of their colleagues who continue to serve their students and the teaching profession,” said Glass. “I thank all teachers who give of themselves every day to inspire, motivate and support Kentucky’s students.”

Profiles and pictures of each award winner are available here.

All 22 teachers will be honored during a ceremony in Frankfort on Wednesday, September 13. At that time, the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced. From this group of three finalists, the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

This year, KDE received 1,367 teacher nominations from all 171 school districts. Of that number, 255 teachers completed their applications.

“This is the second year in a row we received at least one nomination from every school district in the Commonwealth,” said Toni Konz Tatman, Chief Communications Officer for the KDE. “Simply being nominated for this award is meaningful for our teachers, and we appreciate every person who made the effort to nominate an outstanding educator.”

Judging was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators from across the state. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities. They also included letters of recommendation from peers, students, families, administrators and others.

