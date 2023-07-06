Southern Coil Solutions investing $27 million in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday new growth in the state’s metals-related sector as Southern Coil Solutions will invest over $27 million into a fully automated steel coil warehouse distribution and logistics center in Bowling Green that will create 30 new full-time jobs.

Southern Coil Solutions will locate on over 9 acres in Warren County with construction beginning in July and completion expected in December.

“We are thrilled about this new investment in the Kentucky Transpark,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman. “It’s always a good day when we celebrate new additions to our economy and when the Transpark welcomes a new tenant.”

The project will include an up-to-120,000-square-foot facility that will house advanced automation systems and specialized machinery tailored for coil storage and handling.

“The Kentucky Transpark is centrally located and a great location for meeting logistics needs in the U.S. Within a day’s time, you can reach over two-thirds of the country’s population,” said Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “Southern Coil Solutions’ future in our community and its market growth in the U.S. and the rest of North America is bright. And we are thrilled they chose Bowling Green as their new home.”

This project adds to Kentucky’s growing metals-related sector, which administration-to-date has seen over 70 private-sector new-location and expansion projects that are expected to create more than 3,200 full-time jobs with nearly $2.6 billion in new investments.

“Southern Coil Solutions is an incredible example of the kinds of companies that are locating in Kentucky and adding to our thriving economy,” said Beshear.

Beshear announced the city of Bowling Green and its officials will implement upgrades at the Kentucky Transpark behind a $1 million investment, building on one of the fastest-growing industrial parks in Kentucky.

“The City of Bowling Green, Warren County, Governor Beshear, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce have made this an easy decision,” said Southern Coil Solutions CEO Mark Loik. “Southern Coil Solutions will continually invest in cutting-edge technology, expanding our infrastructure and developing strong partnerships to become a trusted name in the industry. We look forward to being a part of the community’s economic prosperity by generating employment opportunities.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.