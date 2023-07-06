Student loaners prepare for the resumption of loan payments this fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former students with student loan debt are asking for advice on how to budget through loan payments.

Budgets are tighter than ever, and for some former college students, they are about to get even tighter. It’s important for young borrowers to know that no amount of debt is insurmountable.

“I would say as an encouragement to these young people. I’ve seen people with huge, huge amounts of debt over the years, that can be paid back but you have to be very intentional and really attack those debts,” said the owner of Tony Walker Financial, Tony Walker. “You have to look at that debt as almost an enemy now, and you have to deal with it and attack it and pay that thing off as quickly as you can.”

Some young borrowers may not understand the details of what it means to take out a loan, and with little experience in finance, Walker recommends learning the basics of finances first.

Waker says that when you borrow money from somebody, you need to understand the economic term called cost of money.

“When somebody is going to give you their money, they’re going to expect interest in return and I think what’s happened with the student loan debt. I’m sorry that it’s not going to be taken care of, but students have to understand that there’s a huge cost to borrow that money,” said Walker. “And also depending on the major or whatever you’re going to get out in front of earn a living on there’s a huge cost to pay that interest back. So, taking out a loan from anybody is serious business.”

The resources for young borrowers are everywhere. Whether it’s gaining valuable information from an online source, using an online investment firm, or someone who’s been through the loaning process and understands the stress it can put on students.

Walker advises asking your parents or grandparents to match your contributions to put toward your future.

“I think they would be very open to doing that because grandparents and parents come to us all the time wanting to figure out ways they can help their kids and grandkids with education,” said Walker. “So, I think there’ll be a two-way street that exists that they don’t know unless they ask.”

