Two new solar energy projects now providing power to Kentuckians

Two new Amazon solar projects have begun to operate in Kentucky, the first of which spans more...
Two new Amazon solar projects have begun to operate in Kentucky, the first of which spans more than 5,600 panels at their CVG Airport air hub. “The other is a 50-megawatt solar farm an hour south of Lexington called Turkey Creek,” said Chris Roe, director of sustainable operations at Amazon.(Daniel Bell)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Two new Amazon solar projects have begun to operate in Kentucky, the first of which spans more than 5,600 panels at their CVG Airport air hub.

“The other is a 50-megawatt solar farm an hour south of Lexington called Turkey Creek,” said Chris Roe, director of sustainable operations at Amazon.

Roe says three more projects are also in the works, and all of them will support the local grid.

“We’ll have five renewable energy investments in the state of Kentucky that will power enough energy for 85,000 homes a year when they’re fully operational,” Roe said.

In Garrard County, on the Turkey Creek Farm, they’ll also support a local business. Local sheep rancher Daniel Bell says he will now be able to sustain his farm and pass it on to his son.

“He’s able to now become a farmer like he was hoping to do professionally, and so we’re proud to have these projects create that kind of job opportunity,” said Roe.

Roe says Amazon co-founded a climate pledge in 2019 to power their operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030 and they’re glad to be working with Kentuckians to achieve that goal.

Tthe air hub here at CVG is a critical piece of our logistics network, so it only makes sense for us to also invest in areas where we can directly support our local operations,” said Roe.

One of those renewable projects will be coming to Madison County. Roe says the project is set to bring 400 megawatts of clean energy to the local grid.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 25 calendar years.
Alvaton man sentenced in 2020 killing of grandparents
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs
April Jones had been working as a cook for 5 Broke Girls for three years before a bike accident...
Horse Cave restaurant working on auction for late cook
FILE
Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
Accident
Woman seriously injured after motorcycle incident in Todd County

Latest News

Local and state leaders, along federal lawmakers representing Kentucky, attended the ribbon...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Sheangshang indicted by grand jury
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
Man charged in connection to June motorcycle club shooting
The shelter has 3 main areas of focus.
BRASS Director of HR explains the importance of having a safe space for DV survivors
Chuck Martin joins UK men's basketball coaching staff
Finally, it’s official. Martin joins UK basketball staff as assistant coach