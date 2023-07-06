WCSO issues 46 citations at July 3 traffic checkpoint

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported they issued 46 citations and made some arrests on Monday during a traffic safety checkpoint.

The checkpoint was at the intersection of KY 185 and Garvin Lane.

Along with the citations issued, one marijuana trafficking arrest and two bench warrant arrests were made during this checkpoint.

The office reports that more traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted in the future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.