Woman seriously injured after motorcycle incident in Todd County

CLIFTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital after a motorcycle incident in Todd County late Wednesday night.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Greenville Road north of the town of Clifty.

Officials said, for some unknown reason, the passenger of a motorcycle jumped off of it as it was moving.

The passenger was identified as Victoria Dearmond, 29, of Belton, Kentucky.

Todd County Sheriff’s Office says she was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information is revealed.

