Allen County man sentenced for drug trafficking

Arrest
Arrest(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday, July 6, for trafficking methamphetamine last year.

According to court documents, Michael Johnson, 46, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in April 2022.

Johnson was sentenced to 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

