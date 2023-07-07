Alvaton family hosts two Ukrainian refugees amid Russian invasion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues, one family in Alvaton has taken it upon themselves to make any difference they can.

On July 4, Eric and Katelyn Pace, along with their three sons, welcomed Ukrainian refugees, Vitaliia Shevchemko and Tatiana Shpak, into their home.

This was made possible after three months of processes through Uniting for Ukraine, a program formed to help those displaced by Russia’s invasion. The Pace family says that while they have no experience in hosting people from another country, they felt moved to help in any way that they could.

“It was an exciting process, but also an extremely sad process,” Katelyn said. “When we connected with Vita [Vitaliia], we had tons of other people that applied. Multiple families and things like that. We knew, if we accept them, these other families, where [do they go]? They have to find people to connect with to be sponsored.”

The need for sponsors shows no signs of letting up any time soon, with the United Nations reporting over 6 million Ukrainians that have been displaced globally. While the circumstances are grim, Eric said that the process was relatively simple.

Now that the two live with Pace’s, they’ve quickly become a part of the family. Shevchemko and Shpak are now searching for their first jobs in the United States with the hope of sending funds home to their families in Kyiv.

Shevchemko and Shpak worked together as nail technicians in Kyiv. Shevchemko’s family lives in a small village outside of the city, where she says that the situation is still dire, and because of the danger presented by Russian airstrikes, her family is unable to work.

“Sometimes in Kyiv, it’s so dangerous. Air alarms can continue maybe two, three, four hours and they are very often. Maybe two or three air alarms on the day,” Shevchemko said. “I know that nine people died within like ... so far from Kyiv, and this is just terrible.”

She has plans to sell her artwork at Bowling Green’s Community Farmer’s Market beginning July 15, with her profits going to help her family. While she has found support here, she says that her family in Ukraine is facing the brunt of Russia’s attacks.

Shpak said that the move to the Pace’s home in Alvaton has been an ideal spot for her, aside from her home in Ukraine. She loves the outdoors, the summer heat, and animals. She hopes to find a job where she can support her family in Kyiv while embracing her love of the outdoors.

While the two search for work, the Pace family says that their sons have welcomed the two refugees with open arms and that they’ve already become members of the family. They hope that their actions can inspire others to do whatever they can to help those impacted in Ukraine.

Those interested in sponsoring anybody that has been displaced by the war in Ukraine are welcome to visit Uniting for Ukraine to learn more about how to sponsor, and potentially bring displaced refugees into their homes.

