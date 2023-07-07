Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida

Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leon Scarborough has been missing since Thursday from Fort Pierce.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. He is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The boy may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. Scarborough is described as a white man who is bald with hazel eyes, 6-foot-tall and 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach. Contact law enforcement by calling 911 or by calling St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart
Wright was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 25 calendar years.
Alvaton man sentenced in 2020 killing of grandparents
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
Man charged in connection to June motorcycle club shooting
Accident
Woman seriously injured after motorcycle incident in Todd County
April Jones had been working as a cook for 5 Broke Girls for three years before a bike accident...
Horse Cave restaurant working on auction for late cook

Latest News

A man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase across two counties in a stolen...
Hitchhiker stole car, drove it in police chase, man says
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man indicted after allegedly firing gun around kids
Robots are presented during a press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social...
Robots take questions at Geneva press conference, say they could be better leaders than humans