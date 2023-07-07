Bootleggers dominate Tourists 11-1 in game three

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Bootleggers put down the reverse card, getting revenge for Wednesday’s loss, as they dominate the Asheville Tourists 11-1.

Dru Baker led-off the bottom of the first with a solo shot, and Austin Vernon tossed a career-high 11 strikeouts during the Bowling Green Bootleggers (7-5, 38-35) 11-1 trouncing over the Asheville Tourists (3-9, 29-44) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers began the scoring off Tourists starter Miguel Ullola in the bottom of the first inning. Dru Baker launched a solo shot over the left field wall to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Asheville tied it up in the top of the third on an RBI double from Ryan Wrobleski against Vernon.

In the bottom of the third, Battles walked and came around to score on an RBI double from Blake Robertson to put the Bootleggers up 2-1. After Baker was hit by a pitch, Robertson scored on an RBI single by Brock Jones to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Carson Williams walked to load the bases, allowing Baker to score on an RBI groundout from Vasquez that moved the score to 4-1.

Jalen Battles singled and moved up to second on a fielder’s choice with one out in the fourth. Baker knocked a base hit to right, plating Battles to increase the Bootleggers lead 6-1.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the fifth off Asheville reliever Joey Mancini. Bob Seymour led-off with a hit by pitch and scored on a triple from Vasquez. A wild pitch allowed Vasquez to go home, making it a 7-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jones singled and Seymour reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on first and third. Piper cranked a three-run homer over the left field wall to break the score open at 10-1. The Bootleggers tagged another run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Jones before Bowling Green reliever Antonio Menendez closed it out in the ninth for an 11-1 win.

Vernon (4-2) earned the victory, going 5.0 innings while letting up a run on three hits and two walks to go with his 11 strikeouts. Ullola (2-5) collected the loss, letting up five runs on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts over 3.2 frames.

Bowling Green and Asheville play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods have yet to determine a starter, while the Tourists are starting RHP A.J. Blubaugh (2-1, 5.43).

