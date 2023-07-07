Glasgow man indicted after allegedly firing gun around kids

Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30 pm when they got off the bus. Mosby stated he was sick and tired of it.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man was indicted late last month on five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Darrell L. Mosby, 65, of Glasgow was arrested May 9 after police responded to his Lexington Drive home. A caller advised a man was shooting a gun from his front porch.

Officers arrived and said Mosby smelled like alcohol. There were no guns around him, however.

Mosby told police a group of kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his doorbell each day around 2:30 p.m.

“Mosby stated he was sick and tired of it and the police never do anything about it,” according to an arrest citation.

Police tried to search for guns and swab him for gunshot residue, but he refused a search and swab.

Witnesses at the scene said there were five children in the area when the shots were fired.

“They advised an older man began yelling and screaming at them while they were walking down the road on Lexington Drive,” the citation said. “The old man (Mosby) then brandished a long gun style rifle and pointed it at them and fired one shot into the air while standing on the porch of a yellow house.”

One of the victims told police they ran away and called police.

Mosby posted an unsecured bond on May 19 worth $15,000.

He is set to be arraigned in Barren Circuit Court on July 24 at 10 a.m.

