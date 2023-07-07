H2-Whoa! New study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in half U.S. tap water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A study done by the U.S. Geological Survey found that almost half the tap water in the U.S. is contaminated with chemicals known as “forever chemicals.”

However the Water and Wastewater Manager with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, Mike Gardner, says the name isn’t entirely correct.

“Some of the fluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, are very, very stable compounds. They’re great chemicals,” Gardner said. “That’s why they work in all the products that they’re used in, but they don’t break down quickly in the environment. So forever is actually a misnomer on that.”

Gardner says the chemicals are found in many things besides water, from cheeseburger wrappers to modern medicine, and can get into the water supply in many ways.

“It happens typically someplace upstream, whether it’s an industry or some other activity that has either generated PFAS or has used products with it,” Gardner said. “It goes through runoff and whatnot into the water, the natural water, and comes down the river.”

Gardner added that BGMU does not have PFAS at this time.

While lab animal studies have shown links between the chemicals and medical issues like cancer or high blood pressure, Gardner says the full impact on public health is still up in the air.

“The reality is, it is out there. We’re trying to figure out what we will do to treat this, and there’s no established treatment mechanism even right now,” Gardner said. “It’s a lot of conversation, a lot of analysis, looking at the toxicity and what the true health effects are. Once they establish some limits, how do we get there?”

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed the first federal drinking water limits on six forms of the chemicals in March, with a final decision expected at the end of this year or in 2024.

In the interim Gardner said BGMU will continue to filter and test their waters as they have been, and work to bring clean water to the area.

“We do over a million tests per year, 1.3 million tests of our water supply at the plant, at the raw water, out into the distribution system. We are very committed to make sure that the public is safe on this,” Gardner said. “If anybody has concerns, we encourage them to call and we’ll do everything we can to educate them on what the situation is, whether there’s a problem or not.”

BGMU has a question and answer page about PFAS available on their website.

