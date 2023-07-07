Hudson adds Kyle Cohan to WKU Volleyball staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head coach Travis Hudson announced Friday that two-time National Champion, Kyle Cohan, has been added to the WKU Volleyball staff as a graduate manager ahead of the 2023 season.

“Very excited about adding Kyle to our staff!”, noted head coach Travis Hudson. “He is a really bright, engaging young person who is eager to grow in the profession. He is an accomplished player in his own right and I think he will have a lot to offer our program.”

Cohan was a four-year starting libero at Carthage College (Wis.) from 2019 to 2022, in which the Firebirds went undefeated in 2021 and won back-to-back Division III Men’s Volleyball National Championship titles in ‘21 and ‘22.

“I would like to thank Travis, Craig, and Jena for giving me this opportunity and welcoming me into the staff and program with open arms.” said Cohan. “I got a sense of what the culture of this program was and knew it was a special place to be – I’m so excited for the chance to learn from this staff!”

He ended his time with the Firebirds fifth all-time in career digs (626), while leading Carthage in single season digs for three straight years.

Cohan is a two-time AVCA West All-Region player and earned AVCA All-American First Team status in spring 2022.

In addition to his college career, he was a three-time Missouri state champion in boys’ volleyball, earning first-team All-MCC and All-State Tournament MVP honors.

His coaching resume also includes at the club level with the Milwaukee Sting in 2022.

The Ballwin, Mo. native graduated from Carthage with a degree in marketing and management in 2022 and is pursuing his master’s degree in Recreation and Sport Administration at WKU.

