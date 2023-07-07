Locals named as top officers with Kentucky 4-H program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) – A pair of locals were named as state officers within the Kentucky 4-H program at the annual teen conference held in June.

Mollie Kate Webb of Barren County and Avery Cole of Warren County were named as president and vice president, respectively. Webb is the first state 4-H president from Barren County.

“It’s been a full circle moments, and I can’t believe I’m here,” Webb said.

The two said they have been involved in 4-H for as long as they can remember.

Cole is a fourth generation 4-H member. Her late grandfather Tommy Cole was named as the state president 50 years ago.

“So it was really one of those full circle moments to get to come back and step into the green jacket this year,” she said. “I was never able to meet my grandfather, unfortunately, but I always knew that 4-H was one of his passions.”

Kentucky’s 4-H program boasts more than 300,000 members. Children can join the program officially at age 9 but can become involved earlier through the “Clover Buds” program.

Webb said she was a “clover bud” and participating in cattle showings when she was 5.

As for the officer team’s goals this year, they said they plan to follow a platform called “Each One, Reach One.”

“Our officer team is going to focus on this platform, which ultimately highlights how we can include all individuals within our program and help to retain members,” Cole said. “We want to make sure our senior members and our junior members feel involved within the program so that everyone can experience the joys and wonders of 4-H.”

State officers have been called to service in Kentucky’s 4-H program since 1968, according to the University of Kentucky. The positions filled include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and reporter.

The program is administered through cooperative extension offices in the state. The University of Kentucky operates those offices in Barren and Warren counties.

The other officers selected to serve through the next year include Kenzie Owens as secretary; Mirabella Koralia as treasurer; and Kailyn Stokes as reporter.

