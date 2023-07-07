Man arrested after shots fired in UK parking garage

UK issued the shots fired alert just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:45 AM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots in a University of Kentucky parking garage.

UK sent out an alert for reports of shots fired 3:38 a.m. Friday, urging the campus community to stay away from Parking Structure 8.

The building is across the street from UK Hospital, at South Limestone and Transcript Avenue.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told WKYT at 4:04 a.m. that the situation was resolved.

A release from UK says the investigation started when a man brandished a gun outside UK Hospital.

The man ran into the parking garage across the street when officers responded and fired three shots into the walls and ceiling of the garage.

No one was hurt.

Police transported the man to the hospital for medical evaluation after his arrest. We’re told the man is facing a total of 10 counts of wanton endangerment, 5 from UK Police and 5 from Lexington Police.

Lexington police say they were originally called to help UK officers respond to a suicidal person outside the hospital.

Lexington officers helped set up a perimeter and negotiate briefly with the man before his arrest.

Crews cleared out and reopened South Limestone around 5:25 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s name. WKYT will update this story as we learn more.

