Monroe County woman charged in child sex crimes investigation

Abbigail L. Vibbert, 26, of Tompkinsville was arrested on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after police in Kentucky found she had shared suspected child sexual exploitation information online.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Kentucky charged a Monroe County woman Thursday with crimes relating to child sexual exploitation.

Abbigail L. Vibbert, 26, was the subject of an undercover internet crimes against children investigation. She was arrested on Thursday in Tompkinsville.

State police began investigating Vibbert after they found she had allegedly shared images online of child sexual exploitation.

Vibbert is charged with one count of promoting a minor under 16-years-old in a sex performance, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12-years-old) and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor sexual performance (under 12-years-old).

Police seized equipment that was used to commit the crime, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.

Vibbert was taken to the Barren County Detention Center. All of the crimes she is charged with are felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

