New Warren Elementary to be built alongside 469-home subdivison

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Mark Williams Properties announced plans for a new Warren County subdivision to be built alongside an incoming replacement to Warren Elementary School.

The new subdivision will place 469 brand-new homes across the street from the incoming elementary school on Brookwood Drive.

Chris McIntyre, CFO for Warren County Schools, hopes that the placement will provide safe, accessible transportation for students in the subdivision, and give families the opportunity to be more involved in school activities.

“We want our community and our parents to be extremely involved in our schools. It’s very good for the child’s education and we want our facilities to be utilized,” McIntyre said. “We want the playgrounds to be played on, we want the kids to participate in activities at the school, and for the community to really feel like a part of the school.”

The outgoing Warren Elementary School will transition to a preschool center once the new building is completed. McIntyre said that the number of students in the district has increased dramatically due to Warren County’s rapid growth. With a $200,000 price tag, developers of the homes hope that they can draw in young families.

“We’re up at approximately 900 kids in preschool, so that’s starting to create some tight spaces with some of our other schools, so this allows us some growth opportunities too in some of our existing schools,” said McIntyre.

The new school is set to open in August 2025. The first homes in the new subdivision are on track to be finished by October 2024.

