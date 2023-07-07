Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green

Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Additional details were released Friday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting along Russellville Road on Thursday afternoon.

The officer involved in the incident was identified as Matt Davis, according to a video released by the Bowling Green Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney said in the statement that Davis was shot multiple times. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

“We appreciate the outpouring prayers, thoughts, comments, calls and everything that’s been brought to the station to uplift these officers in this time of need,” Delaney said.

Police said they will continue to update the community with more information. No information about the shooting was described in the video.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

A male subject was pronounced dead sometime after the shooting at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He has not been identified.

WBKO News sought comment from Kentucky State Police early Friday morning to no avail.

We will continue to update this story as we know more information.

