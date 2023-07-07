Quiet Today, but Strong Storms Saturday

Friday Planner
Friday Planner(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dry and less humid conditions will set in today with a light Northerly wind.  High’s will climb to near 90.  Quiet weather will continue again tonight; however the pattern turns more active over the weekend.   A few upper level disturbances will bring chances for scattered thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.  The Storms Prediction Center has placed South Central Kentucky in a Marginal Risk for the threat of Severe Thunderstorms on Saturday.  Timing for this activity will mainly be limited to the afternoon and early evening hours.  The primary concerns with these storms will be straight line damaging winds, intense downpours and severe hail.

TODAY - High 90 Partly Sunny, Not as Humid - Winds NW 4

TONIGHT - Low 70 Partly Cloudy - Winds Light

SATURDAY - High 86 Strong Storms Possible 70% - Winds SW 5

