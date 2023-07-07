St. Teresa Thrift Store hosts celebrates new location opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - St. Teresa Thrift Store celebrated its reopening in its new location at the Fairview Shopping Center this morning.

After the December 2021 tornadoes that came through Bowling Green, St. Teresa closed down due to damage.

Store manager, Patty Polston, said she was thankful for the support from the community.

“When they support us, all our money goes right back out to the community,” said Polston. “Since we support food pantries and we are partnering with other local communities, they like to support us. They love giving back just as much as we do.”

In addition to the reopening, the first 60 customers to enter the store on July 7 through July 8, will receive a free gift with purchase.

For more information, you can visit their website or go to their Facebook page.

