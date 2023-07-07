Tudor adds transfer Cheyanne Sales to 2024 softball roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head softball coach Amy Tudor announced Thursday the signing of Kennesaw State transfer Cheyanne Sales to join the Hilltoppers as a fifth-year. Sales joins The Hill after four seasons in Kennesaw, Ga., playing as a catcher and designated player in 103 games for the Owls. After a medical-redshirt used during her senior campaign, she will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with WKU.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced player to our current roster and incoming freshmen”, said head coach Amy Tudor. “Cheyanne will add power to our line-up -- which was an area of focus with losing two of our biggest offensive players to graduation. She has a great presence and will be a powerful bat, who can also catch, and we are excited to add a strong woman to our team.”

As a Senior (2023)

Medically redshirted.

As a Junior (2022)

Sales started and played in 29 games for the Owls in 2022... She finished the year with a .301 batting average, 25 hits, 16 runs scored and second on the team with six home runs... She posted her first career grand slam against Kansas City on Mar. 6... Sales recorded 18 RBI with 50 total bases... Her slugging percentage was second-best on the team at .602.

As a Sophomore (2021)

ASUN Preseason All-Conference…Appeared in 50 games as the catcher or designated player … Recorded a .231 batting average and a .371 slugging percentage … Logged 11 extra base hits including six doubles, one triple and four home runs … The sophomore recorded 17 RBIs including a season high four RBIs against North Alabama (5/7) where she went 3-for-2 at the plate … Sales logged 184 put outs and 29 assists to finish the season with a .973 fielding percentage.

As a Freshman (2020)

Started 24 games as a freshman as the primary catcher ... tallied 24 hits in 70 at-bats ... tied for the team-lead with eight doubles and 22 RBI ... second with three homers, a .614 slugging mark, and 11 walks ... fielded .975 and threw out five stolen base attempts ... had a huge Dr. Bobbie Bailey tournament with a 9-16, nine-RBI effort ... had three doubles, a triple, and a homer ... her three hits against ETSU (2/23) were a season-high ... in the season finale, went 2-3 with 2 RBI and a homer in a win over Idaho State (3/8) ... in just her first four games for the Owls, Cheyanne put in such impressive performances she was awarded ASUN Softball Player of the Week ... had a batting average of .600 and a 1.200 slugging percentage ... She also added three doubles and a home run to her eight RBIs and three runs ... her efforts at and behind the plate helped secure an undefeated weekend for the Owls, only allowing one run over the weekend.

