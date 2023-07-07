WKU Softball inks Bowling Green transfer Sophie Weber

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green transfer Sophie Weber has been added to the 2024 roster, head softball coach Amy Tudor announced, using her fifth year of playing eligibility. Weber comes to Bowling Green, Kentucky after four seasons with the Falcons, hitting a career-batting average of .274 and 48 RBIs.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced player to our current roster and incoming freshmen”, said head coach Amy Tudor. “Sophie will add power to our line-up which was an area of focus with losing two of our biggest offensive players to graduation. Sophie is an infielder who is a leader and will bring power. We are excited to add a strong woman to our team.”

As a Senior (2023)

Named to the Academic All-MAC Team… one of just two Falcons to play in all 50 games on the season… started 49 of those 50 games, all at third base… hit a team-leading .329, and also led the Falcons in hits (46), extra-base hits (18), doubles (13), homers (four), RBI (21), on-base percentage (.390) and slugging pct. (.521)…Tied for the team lead in both multiple-hit games, with 11, and multi-RBI games, with three… batted a team-high .289 in MAC games, and also led the team in hits, doubles, homers, RBI and slugging pct. in conference play

As a Junior (2022)

Named MAC All-Tournament Team…Academic All-MAC…Played in 48 games, making 34 starts…Hit .282 on the year to rank third on the club… Had six doubles and a homer among her 31 total hits, and drove in 19 runs to rank fifth on the club in RBI…Hit .346 with runners in base, going 18-of-52, and hit .444 (4-of-9) with the bases loaded…Had six multiple-hit games and four multi-RBI contests, including BG’s lone five-RBI game of 2022…Led the Falcons in hitting in neutral-site games, batting .447…Hit .273 in the MAC Tournament, leading BGSU with five RBI and a .636 slugging pct. in the four games…Batted .455 in the NISC, with her five hits including a pair of doubles

As a Sophomore (2021)

Named to Academic All-MAC …Played in 39 games, making 31 starts…Had a .189 batting average, and ranked fourth on the team with an on-base pct. of .381…Drew a total of 23 walks on the season, tied for the 14th-highest total in school history…Had five extra-base hits, including a pair of homers…Scored six runs and drove in seven, and had a .983 fielding pct., with just two errors in 117 total chances

As a Freshman (2020)

Played in 10 games, making seven starts…Started six games at first base and one at third base…Hit .174 with a double among her four hits…Was perfect in 31 chances in the field.

High School

Earned four letters and was team captain at Springboro H.S. under coach Whitney Hartman…hit .499 in her career, and had 174 hits and 117 RBI in 106 games…also had 14 career homers… A three-time All-Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) First-Team selection… As a senior, hit .576 and led the GWOC in homers (seven) and RBI (39), earned honorable-mention All-Ohio accolades… three-time team MVP… Named a Scholar-Athlete in all four years… Went 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles in High School Senior All-Star Game

Personal

Born in Heinsburg, Germany to Adam and Nikki…has one brother, Andrew…played travel ball for the Ohio Hawks…earned her degree in Marketing from BGSU in 2023.

