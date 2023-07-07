Woman donates $300 to Food Truck Friday in memory of her son

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Food Truck Friday raises money for local organizations within the South Central Kentucky community, but today was no ordinary Friday for the Loid family.

On Friday, July 7, Big T’s Barbecue, Totally Baked Artisan Pretzels, and Jambalaya Joe were each gifted $100 as a random act of kindness.

Robin Loid, the mother of the late Tommy Loid III, stopped by Food Truck Friday outside WBKO’s studio to deliver the gifts on her late son’s birthday. Tommy died on March 20, 2021. He would have celebrated his 35th birthday today.

Each year, July 7 is proclaimed as T3 Day in Bowling Green.

Everyone is encouraged to spread three acts of kindness on this day in honor of Tommy, his dedication to hard work, and his willingness to lend a helping hand.

“We have already given away three pairs of work boots this morning. We have purchased three birthday cakes in advance for some families, and this is our last venture today,” said Loid.

Since his passing two years ago, Robin said that Tommy was about giving back to his community. She said there was no better way to honor his memory than to do the same thing on his birthday each year.

“We know we lead by example, so to continue his legacy of working hard, being kind, and helping others. We just want to continue that to finish his story,” said Loid.

She said donating to the food trucks today would not only help the owners, but it would also help pay for the meals of some patrons.

“Blessing others blesses us. It helps us with our grief. It is a way we can get through life just by helping others and bringing a smile to other people’s faces,” said Loid.

