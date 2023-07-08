2023 Barbasol Championship Field Announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next week the PGA TOUR returns to Kentucky. The 2023 Barbasol Championship will tee off on Thursday at the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club.

The field includes two former major winners, four former Barbasol Champions and several players with local ties. The full field is below:

DP World Tour Ranking (1-45)

Jamie Donaldson

Marcus Kinhult

Lukas Nemecz

James Morrison

Masahiro Kawamura

Santiago Tarrio

Søren Kjeldsen

John Catlin

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Marc Warren

Johannes Veerman

Louis de Jager

Marcus Helligkilde

Andy Sullivan

Jason Scrivener

Nacho Elvira

Julien Guerrier

Aaron Cockerill

Niklas Norgaard

Daan Huizing

Darius Van Driel

Jazz Janewattananond

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alexander Levy

Nathan Kimsey

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Alexander Knappe

JC Ritchie

Mikael Lindberg

Jens Dantorp

Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen

Frederik Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Clément Sordet

Martin L Simonsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Todd Clements

John Parry

Bryce Easton

Manu Gandas

Deon Germishuys

Ryo Hisatsune

Daniel Brown

Alejandro Del Rey

Michael Lorenzo-Vera

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Tyler Duncan

Lucas Glover

Jim Herman

Andrew Landry

Chad Ramey

Robert Streb

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Trey Cox

David Ford

Bo Hoag

Wes Homan

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Josh Teater

PGA Club Professional Champion (6 events)

Jesse Mueller

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Jesse Massie

Past Champion member

Troy Merritt

Grayson Murray

Top 125 on prior season’s FedExCup

Taylor Pendrith

Adam Long

Russell Knox

Kevin Streelman

Peter Malnati

Vince Whaley

James Hahn

Scott Piercy

Max McGreevy

Nick Watney

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Tyson Alexander

Vincent Norrman

Paul Haley II

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

MJ Daffue

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Brice Garnett

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Tano Goya

Matti Schmid

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brandon Matthews

Kevin Roy

Carl Yuan

Kyle Westmoreland

Brian Stuard

Trevor Cone

Michael Gligic

Nos. 126-150 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Andrew Novak

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Martin Trainer

Satoshi Kodaira

Hank Lebioda

Jonathan Byrd

$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Gerard

Sean O’Hair

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

S.Y. Noh

Kevin Chappell

Sung Kang

Ricky Barnes

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Geoff Ogilvy

Jonas Blixt

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Greg Chalmers

Scott Brown

Tommy Gainey

Ben Crane

Sangmoon Bae

Kyle Stanley

D.A. Points

D.J. Trahan

Kevin Stadler

Ted Potter, Jr.

Richard S Johnson

Beyond No. 150 on prior season’s FedExCup Points List

Robert Garrigus

Bo Van Pelt

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Johnson Wagner

The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with ‘reshuffle’ notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

