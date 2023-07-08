Fraternal Order of Police creates fundraiser to support Officer Matt Davis

Community support has been pouring in for Officer Matt Davis who was involved in a shooting...
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Support has been pouring in for Bowling Green police officer Matt Davis, who was involved in a shooting incident on Russellville Road.

Davis was left in critical condition as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He was evacuated to a Nashville hospital where the long road to recovery begins.

“It’s going to be a long road for him. He was shot numerous times and has extensive injuries,” said the National Trustee of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, Shawn Helbig. “So, it’s going to take a little while to recover from it and he is so injured. It is amazing how injured he is and still alive. He needs to have every bit of focus on his healing.”

It’s tragic events like this one that call for support from the community that Davis has served for numerous years.

“It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of support throughout the community, which has been really nice,” said Helbig. “You’re seeing signs up throughout town, you’re seeing different fundraisers that are being talked about, and being able to help this officer.”

Since the incident occurred, the workers’ comp leaves the opportunity for a salary reduction. It’s the Fraternal Order of Police’s goal to not let that affect his recovery.

“We want him to have a clear focus on his healing,” said Helbig. “And if he’s worried about paying the mortgage payment or paying the light bill to take care of his kids, then he’s not focused on his healing.”

There are multiple ways to show support for Officer Davis and his family. Visit any Independence Bank location and mention the ongoing Officer Davis fundraising or visit the GoFundMe.

