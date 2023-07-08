Free Rabies Vaccine for dogs and cats over 4 months

Free rabies vaccinations are being administered at Preston Miller Park from 11AM-1PM this Saturday, June 8.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - New pet parents can eliminate some pesky vet fees this weekend.

Free rabies vaccinations are being administered at Preston Miller Park. Brad Schargorodski of Neighborhood and Community Services says they want to help eliminate any obstacles for people who need to get their pets vaccinated.

“Instead of being out in the public and issuing citations to pet owners because they don’t have those vaccinations, we wanted to remove any sort of barriers that would keep people from getting those vaccinations,” said Schargorodski.

Your pet must be at least 4 months old to receive a vaccine. Qualified pets can receive a free rabies vaccine without leaving their car.

“If someone who has a pet that has not been vaccinated and they’re over four months old, all they need to do is combine between the eleven and one tomorrow (June 8), and we will administer the vaccine,” Schargorodski said. “They don’t even have to get out of the car.”

The vaccine is free for all city residents and pets of all temperaments are welcome. All they ask is that dogs are on a leash and cats are in a carrier.

The event is Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

