Hot Rods rained out Saturday, doubleheader set for Sunday

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods game scheduled for 6:35 PM CT Saturday against the Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to rain. The two teams are scheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow.

The Hot Rods will play two, seven inning games. The first will start at 12:05 PM CT with the second game following 30 minutes after the first game has concluded.

