Hot Rods rained out Saturday, doubleheader set for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods game scheduled for 6:35 PM CT Saturday against the Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to rain. The two teams are scheduled for a doubleheader tomorrow.

The Hot Rods will play two, seven inning games. The first will start at 12:05 PM CT with the second game following 30 minutes after the first game has concluded.

