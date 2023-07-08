Repaving, reconfiguration of U.S. 31-W Bypass to begin soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to repave and reconfigure a portion of the U.S. 31-W Bypass from a four-lane road to a three-lane road is expected to begin Sunday July 9 at night.

Motorists should expect lane closures throughout the area over the next two weeks.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, the 1.5-mile stretch of the bypass from U.S. 231 University Drive to Lehman Avenue will be repaved and restriped for a two-way center turn lane and bike lanes.

“The current Bypass configuration with four lanes does not function very well because left-turning vehicles create bottlenecks that lead to stop-and-go traffic,” said Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for KYTC Highway District 3 in a news release. “This roadway reconfiguration will designate a separate lane for left turns, improve traffic flow for through traffic and reduce delays. More importantly, it will create a safer corridor.”

KYTC said following a traffic analysis initiated by the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2020 that found the U.S. 31-W Bypass had a crash rate nearly three times the state average for similar road types, a roadway reconfiguration was recommended.

Along with creating a center turn lane, KYTC said this project will also contain other improvements including wider travel lanes, more space between motorists and the curb or utility poles, bike lanes, fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross, a new signal configuration at the Broadway and Bypass intersection and left turns being permitted at the 10th Avenue intersection.

Officials also hope this project helps many businesses and homes along U.S. 31-W recover following the December 2021 tornado.

“As businesses redevelop and grow, KYTC is going to do its part to make this corridor more efficient and safer,” Plunk said in the news release.

