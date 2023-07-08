Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships

Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Just a week ago, severe storms devastated the city of Richmond, leaving Lake Reba Park riddled with damage. With the State Little League Championships set to take place in the park the upcoming weekend community members got to work.

After spending the week repairing the property, the park has welcomed in 23 teams from across the state, showing players what it means to be Kentucky strong

“We have got to support those things that help to make our children and our young people better - a framework in which they can learn. And then to have surrounding them, parents and other adults - which I understand is the key to the successful growth of our children, having loving and caring adults. This is a prime example”

The event welcomed players with ages ranging from 6 to 8 years old - as they compete with their teams to win the coveted spot of Kentucky Little League State Champs.

But to Richmond, the tournament means more than just baseball. Mayor Blythe put it best “A rising tide lifts all boats. So as this program brings what it does to Richmond - certainly, the whole community is a better place”

The event will carry on through Tuesday, and scores will be posted on https://www.kentuckystatelittleleague.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
Community support has been pouring in for Officer Matt Davis who was involved in a shooting...
Fraternal Order of Police creates fundraiser to support Officer Matt Davis
A Hart County inmate was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100...
KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
The 1.5-mile stretch of the bypass from U.S. 231 University Drive to Lehman Avenue will be...
Repaving, reconfiguration of U.S. 31-W Bypass to begin soon

Latest News

A Hart County inmate was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100...
KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate
Democratic candidate for Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Sierra Enlow spoke to the Butler...
Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner visits Butler County
A mother continues to search for clues in her son’s murder as it nears the 5-year anniversary...
UNSOLVED: Mother wants answers about the murder of her son
It is approximately 3,500 miles from San Francisco, California to Virginia Beach, Virginia.
WKU organization biking from California to Virginia to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s
Sierra Enlow speaks at Butler Democratic Woman's Club Picnic