Scattered Storms on Saturday

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday, mainly with the peak heating of the day. An isolated storm or two could contain hail and gusty winds.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast will be quiet this evening as temperatures settle to around 70 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday, especially late in the morning and during the afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop, especially during the afternoon.
Storms are expected to develop, especially during the afternoon.(David Wolter)

Some of the storms could produce very heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and possibly a little bit of hail. Storms are likely to continue into part of the evening. One Sunday, we will not have as many storms, but a few could still produce gusty winds and isolated hail.

A storm or two Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with gusty winds and...
A storm or two Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with gusty winds and isolated hail.(David Wolter)

The weather dries out for the first part of next week. Monday could be fairly comfortable before the heat cranks up through the week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart
Wright was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 25 calendar years.
Alvaton man sentenced in 2020 killing of grandparents
Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
Man charged in connection to June motorcycle club shooting
Abbigail L. Vibbert, 26, of Tompkinsville was arrested on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after police...
Monroe County woman charged in child sex crimes investigation

Latest News

Friday Planner
Quiet Today, but Strong Storms Saturday
The recent rain has helped take a bite out of the developing drought across the area.
Rain Chances Increase This Weekend
Summer Storms This Weekend
A few scattered storms possible Thursday
A few scattered storms possible Thursday