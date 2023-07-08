Scattered Storms on Saturday

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday, mainly with the peak heating of the day. An isolated storm or two could contain hail and gusty winds.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast will be quiet this evening as temperatures settle to around 70 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday, especially late in the morning and during the afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop, especially during the afternoon. (David Wolter)

Some of the storms could produce very heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and possibly a little bit of hail. Storms are likely to continue into part of the evening. One Sunday, we will not have as many storms, but a few could still produce gusty winds and isolated hail.

A storm or two Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with gusty winds and isolated hail. (David Wolter)

The weather dries out for the first part of next week. Monday could be fairly comfortable before the heat cranks up through the week.

