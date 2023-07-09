Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner visits Butler County

ROCHESTER, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Democratic Woman’s Club hosted a picnic at Rochester Park in support of Sierra Enlow.

There was live music, food trucks and two guest speakers. The first was Allison Wiseman, the President of the Kentucky Young Democrats. The second was Sierra Enlow, the Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, who spoke to the crowd about her campaign’s strong points heading into the General Election in November.

“We are a very strong agricultural community here in Butler County and Muhlenberg County. Sierra is a voice for that community. She brings a lot to the table of our local farmers and economic development as well. She has a very strong message.” said Kristin Wilcox, a member of the Butler County Democratic Woman’s Club.

Enlow’s biggest point of emphasis was maximizing voter turnout.

“The Commissioner of Agriculture touches every life in Kentucky and we want to make sure that every Kentuckian knows they need to vote in this race,” said Enlow.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2023 General Election will be Tuesday, October 10. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

