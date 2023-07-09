Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner visits Butler County

Sierra Enlow speaks at Butler Democratic Woman's Club Picnic
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Democratic Woman’s Club hosted a picnic at Rochester Park in support of Sierra Enlow.

There was live music, food trucks and two guest speakers. The first was Allison Wiseman, the President of the Kentucky Young Democrats. The second was Sierra Enlow, the Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, who spoke to the crowd about her campaign’s strong points heading into the General Election in November.

“We are a very strong agricultural community here in Butler County and Muhlenberg County. Sierra is a voice for that community. She brings a lot to the table of our local farmers and economic development as well. She has a very strong message.” said Kristin Wilcox, a member of the Butler County Democratic Woman’s Club.

Enlow’s biggest point of emphasis was maximizing voter turnout.

“The Commissioner of Agriculture touches every life in Kentucky and we want to make sure that every Kentuckian knows they need to vote in this race,” said Enlow.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2023 General Election will be Tuesday, October 10. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 7.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart
Community support has been pouring in for Officer Matt Davis who was involved in a shooting...
Fraternal Order of Police creates fundraiser to support Officer Matt Davis
Abbigail L. Vibbert, 26, of Tompkinsville was arrested on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after police...
Monroe County woman charged in child sex crimes investigation
Friday Planner
Quiet Today, but Strong Storms Saturday

Latest News

A Hart County inmate was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100...
KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate
A mother continues to search for clues in her son’s murder as it nears the 5-year anniversary...
UNSOLVED: Mother wants answers about the murder of her son
It is approximately 3,500 miles from San Francisco, California to Virginia Beach, Virginia.
WKU organization biking from California to Virginia to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s
Sierra Enlow speaks at Butler Democratic Woman's Club Picnic