KSP investigating fatal collision on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-65 southbound near the 12-mile marker. Both the left and middle lanes are blocked.

According to Mason Barnes, Judge-Executive of Simpson County, Franklin-Simpson Fire & Rescue responded to a three-car accident on I-65 this morning.

One fire truck was rear-ended and totaled. The two occupants of the vehicle that hit the fire truck were pronounced dead.

One of the firefighters in the fire truck is being treated at the hospital out of caution, according to Barnes.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists on I-65 heading south of Bowling Green should seek an alternate route due to the crash. I-165 and US 31-W are seeing additional traffic as people are detouring so expect delays.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

