KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Hart County inmate who was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100 Bluegrass Avenue in Horse Cave.

John M. English, 41, is a white male, approximately 5′11″ and weighs around 175 pounds. English walked away from a work release just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.

English was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of English should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

