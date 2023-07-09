KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate

A Hart County inmate was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100 Bluegrass Avenue in Horse Cave. He escaped around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.(Hart County Jail)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Hart County inmate who was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100 Bluegrass Avenue in Horse Cave.

John M. English, 41, is a white male, approximately 5′11″ and weighs around 175 pounds. English walked away from a work release just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.

English was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of English should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

