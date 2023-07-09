More chances for showers & storms on Sunday

You’ll want the umbrella!
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday brought on some stormy conditions with a couple in the viewing area going severe-warned. Sunday will bring another chance for showery conditions throughout the region.

After we get through the showers on Sunday, we have a beautiful Monday and Tuesday on deck with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for Sunday before we gradually reach into the 90s by the middle of next week. Scattered shower chances will return as we move into the middle of the week as well, so don’t put the umbrella too far away.

