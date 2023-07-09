WKU organization biking from California to Virginia to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is approximately 3,500 miles from San Francisco, California to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

One Western Kentucky University (WKU) fraternity-based organization has been sending a group to travel that distance by bicycle since 2010. The question remains, why are they cycling that far?

Phi Gamma Delta, better known on campus as Fiji, has been helping to spread and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease since it was founded. Along their travels from coast to coast, the cyclists organize fundraising events within each community that they travel through to inform people about the impact Alzheimer’s disease has on millions of Americans. They call it “Bike4Alz.”

Trey Englehardt, a Mclean County native and senior at WKU, has been a member of Fiji since his freshman year. He said giving back to the community of Bowling Green is what Fiji is all about, and taking it across the country is something he will never forget.

When the group arrived in Bowling Green, they all felt a breath of relief. It was an opportunity to rest up at home and visit family and friends, before heading out on another cycling journey.

“This is the first time that I got to see my family in seven weeks, so just getting back and seeing familiar faces is such an energy booster. I think that energy boost is going to carry us the rest of the way,” said Englehardt.

Callan Jones, a Tennessee native and junior at WKU, is in charge of ride operations. Jones is in charge of planning where the group sleeps, eats and travels. He said while it can be a difficult task at times, it is nowhere near as difficult as what someone with Alzheimer’s is going through.

Jones also mentioned that Fiji and Bike4Alz have been hard at work each year providing funds to help with research efforts.

“We are not doctors, we are just a bunch of college students. We will not be in the labs doing it (research), but we want to provide them (doctors) the funding to end Alzheimer’s,” said Jones.

The 12 men who embarked on the journey in California still have a little bit of cycling left to go, but will be making a few more stops in cities like Louisville and Lexington.

All the proceeds raised will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.