Beautiful Forecast
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather will be wonderful this evening. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 60s later tonight. There could be a few areas of fog during the early morning hours before the sunshine takes over. Highs will reach the upper 80s during the afternoon, but the humidity remains low.
The muggies do increase as the week continues and that is going to mean more scattered showers and storms for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Enjoy the break from the humidity before it returns.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.