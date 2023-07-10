Beautiful Forecast

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The humidity remains low through Tuesday, but it starts to head up later in the week and that will also increase rain chances as well.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather will be wonderful this evening. Temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 60s later tonight. There could be a few areas of fog during the early morning hours before the sunshine takes over. Highs will reach the upper 80s during the afternoon, but the humidity remains low.

Moisture levels increase later in the week and that is going to allow for more scattered...
Moisture levels increase later in the week and that is going to allow for more scattered showers and storms in the forecast.(David Wolter)

The muggies do increase as the week continues and that is going to mean more scattered showers and storms for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Enjoy the break from the humidity before it returns.

