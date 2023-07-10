BGKY Boxing helps aspiring boxers reach their potential

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Boxing as a sport is growing in Bowling Green especially at the BGKY gym. Home to one of the best amateur boxers in the country in Ebenezer Griffith. BGKY Owner Zhock Mason helps people of all age grow into the boxers they want to be as they prepare for the 3rd annual BGKY Boxing Summer Championships on July 15th at the Sloan convention Center.

“I bought it from my first boxing coach. Took the gym over after he ran it for couple years,” Mason said. “At the time I had experience and been in the gym for years and the coach trusted that I’d be able to keep it moving forward. So then I took over and took that spot and keep pushing forward even into this day.”

But it’s not just about helping you inside the ring, what’s learned also helps shape the young boxers like incoming Warren Central freshman Tristan Applewhite and Logan County senior Devin O’Neal into who they are and who they will become in the future.

Applewhite recalls walking home one day and watching MMA fighter Derik Overstreet train in the gym. Overstreet brought him in the gym and the rest is history.

“It’s really like...They treat you like you’re family,” Applewhite said. “They don’t talk bad about you, they’re actually here to help you. They’re here to help you with your technique. We’ll go sparring and they’re like ‘oh I got you’ they just help you a lot.”

Devin O’Neal is one of the newer boxers in the gym, who’s prepare to enter his first boxing match on July 15th at the BGKY Summer Championships.

“I’ve seen other boxing gyms and the way they act and the coach acts and everything,” O’Neal said. “There really is no comparison. It really is like a family in here and you know we don’t have a humongous group but everybody knows everybody.”

It takes time to learn how to coach different types of people in different types of ways, but Coach Mason views him being able to help people learn and grow as a huge blessing in his life.

“It’s pretty much one of the biggest things I feel I could do, help young and older people learn to box. I was talking to a boxing coach yesterday and he was like when we’re a coach, you have to be more than a coach,” Mason said. “You have to be a counselor, you could be a psychologist, it wears a whole lot of different hats. It’s a big blessing, it can’t be undervalued how big of a blessing and responsibility that it is too.”

But make no mistake about it, it’s an inclusive community, but it will push you to limits you didn’t know you had to get the best out of you but that’s part of the reason they love it.

“If you’re tired he’ll help you push through it, " Applewhite said. “He’ll be like ‘don’t give up now, you’re just now starting. You don’t want to give up now. Now you’re here. There’s no point in quitting, keep going.’

Applewhite had a lot of anger in himself growing up. But once he started boxing, he turned that anger from a negative aspect, into a positive while being able to work it out in the ring.

O’Neal has always been interested in martial arts and wrestling since he was a kid due to his dad being a wrestler. But boxing stuck out and caught his eye the most.

“I think this place really taught me Hard work and dedication to something because boxing isn’t something you can just pick up and be good at right away. You got to like dedicate days and days, weeks, months, years, to like craft, “ O’Neal said. “So it taught me a lot of hard work and dedication and focusing. My favorite part, especially with this gym is like the whole atmosphere. It really is it like a nice place to be and it’s made me a better person overall.”

The gym has people from the age of 6 all the way up to 39 that also features 16-year old Tony Music, 24-year old Trevion Carver, 18-year old Phoenix Fuentes who will all also be competing at the Summer Championships boxing event, plus many other boxers from around the region.

For more information on the organization to get involved or to attend the event head to www.facebook.com/BGKYBoxing or text the number (270) 421-2717 for tickets.

