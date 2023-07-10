Federal prosecutors expected to take up Barren County drug trafficking crimes

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Federal prosecutors are expected to take up a series of arrests related to a drug trafficking operation based in Glasgow.

According to arrest citations, police arrested four men on July 7 in Barren County. The arrest followed an investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force, FBI, DEA and ATF.

Ronnie R. Johnson, 40, of Glasgow, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime. Johnson was noted as the leader and controller.

Police seized over 20 pounds of methamphetamine through the investigation, and later seized another 6 pounds when they arrested Johnson. Ten co-conspirators were also involved.

Authorities also arrested three other people on Friday night but in separate places.

Police say they did a traffic stop along Highway 68 after observing a vehicle crossing lane boundaries.

Donnie R. Johnson, 40, of Glasgow, was driving the car. A passenger in the front seat of the car was identified as Kiatavion J. Johnson, 21, also of Glasgow.

A narcotics animal alerted police after a sniff around the vehicle. They later found about 3 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the car’s glove box.

Kiatavion Johnson admitted to police that he placed the drugs there, according to an arrest citation. Donnie Johnson denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

Both men face charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Donnie Johnson was also charged with careless driving.

Another man, identified as Duran T. Johnson, 21, of Glasgow, was arrested. He was charged with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
A mother continues to search for clues in her son’s murder as it nears the 5-year anniversary...
UNSOLVED: Mother wants answers about the murder of her son
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say
Beshear: Kentuckians can start betting on sports in less than 60 days
Recent graduates of the University of Louisville-Glasgow Family Residency program included,...
Glasgow Family Medicine Residency program graduates 4, soon to welcome more residents
Cinthia G. Rangel, 26, appears in a booking photo taken at the Warren County Regional Jail...
Woman indicted following 2022 crash near Warren Central High football field