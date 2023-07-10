Federal prosecutors expected to take up Barren County drug trafficking crimes

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Federal prosecutors are expected to take up a series of arrests related to a drug trafficking operation based in Glasgow.

According to arrest citations, police arrested four men on July 7 in Barren County. The arrest followed an investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force, FBI, DEA and ATF.

Ronnie R. Johnson, 40, of Glasgow, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime. Johnson was noted as the leader and controller.

Police seized over 20 pounds of methamphetamine through the investigation, and later seized another 6 pounds when they arrested Johnson. Ten co-conspirators were also involved.

Authorities also arrested three other people on Friday night but in separate places.

Police say they did a traffic stop along Highway 68 after observing a vehicle crossing lane boundaries.

Donnie R. Johnson, 40, of Glasgow, was driving the car. A passenger in the front seat of the car was identified as Kiatavion J. Johnson, 21, also of Glasgow.

A narcotics animal alerted police after a sniff around the vehicle. They later found about 3 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the car’s glove box.

Kiatavion Johnson admitted to police that he placed the drugs there, according to an arrest citation. Donnie Johnson denied having any knowledge of the drugs.

Both men face charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Donnie Johnson was also charged with careless driving.

Another man, identified as Duran T. Johnson, 21, of Glasgow, was arrested. He was charged with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

No further information was available.

