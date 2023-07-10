Former Hilltopper pitcher CJ Weins selected in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boston Red Sox selected WKU Baseball right-handed pitcher CJ Weins in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon.

Weins’ selection marks the first Hilltopper to be drafted to the MLB since the New York Yankees selected Jake Sanford in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

By being picked 178th overall, Weins became the 58th Hilltopper to be selected into the MLB. He is the first Hilltopper to be selected by the Red Sox since Larry Shikles in 1986.

After starting his career at Wabash Valley Community College, Weins transferred to South Carolina ahead of the 2021 season and appeared in 16 games during his time as a Gamecock. The Chicago, Ill. native transferred to The Hill for his final year of eligibility and helped the Hilltoppers achieve their most prolific season since 2009, including two wins in the Conference USA Championships in 2023. Weins lead all Hilltopper pitchers in appearances as the go-to-guy in the late stages out of the bullpen.

In his one season on the Hill, Weins totaled 27 appearances, including eight saves and 42 strikeouts in 31.0 innings pitched. He allowed a .170 opponent batting average with just eight walks and only five extra-base hits. Weins notched a season-high five strikeouts against Evansville, earning the save in the final 2.0 frames to help end the Tops eight-game skid with a win over the Purple Aces.

The MLB Draft will continue on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

