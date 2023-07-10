Glasgow Family Medicine Residency program graduates 4, soon to welcome more residents

Recent graduates of the University of Louisville-Glasgow Family Residency program included,...
Recent graduates of the University of Louisville-Glasgow Family Residency program included, from left, Drs. Sam Sultan, Josiah Tour, Katrina Tinoco and Melissa Cowgill.(T.J. Regional Health)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Four new doctors are heading into the world of medicine after their recent completion of family medicine residency.

T.J. Regional Health made the announcement last week, identifying the four as Drs. Melissa Cowgill, Sam Sultan, Katrina Tinoco and Josiah Tour. The residency lasted three years.

The Glasgow Family Medicine Residency program was established in 1997 and focuses on training physicians to practice in rural-based communities.

“T.J. Samson Community Hospital provides residents with the unique opportunity to individualize their three years of training,” according to a news release.

The health group also announced a slate of four new residents: Drs. Zak Setters, Alex Moore, Ethan Smith and Fariah Asha Haque.

A welcome reception will be held for the new residents on Tuesday, July 11 at The Grove in Glasgow.

The program is completed in partnership with the University of Louisville.

Eighteen doctors are involved with the program along with a support staff.

More than 12,000 patients are seen each year through the program.

