Hart County officials searching for missing man

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A man is missing in Hart County, and officials are looking for him.

Hart County Emergency Management says Andrew “Andy” G. Jackson Jr. was last seen Monday afternoon near 240 Old Cut Road in Munfordville.

Jackson was last seen wearing blue jogging pants and a gray and blue shirt.

Jackson is approximately 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is 60.

Anyone with information should contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 524-2431.

No further information was available.

