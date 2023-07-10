Hot Rods get the doubleheader win over the Tourists heading into the break

Hot Rods use a four-run 8th inning to propel over Winston-Salem
Hot Rods use a four-run 8th inning to propel over Winston-Salem(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-5, 41-35) swept a doubleheader against the Asheville Tourists (3-12, 29-47) taking game one 10-5, and game two, 7-1, on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, The Hot Rods began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Tourists starter Michael Knorr. Dru Baker walked and scored on an RBI double from Carson Williams. After Williams moved up to third on a passed ball, he was plated on a sacrifice fly from Bob Seymour to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the third off Asheville reliever Brayan De Paula. Seymour walked, while Willy Vasquez and Dominic Keegan singled to load the bases. Nick Schnell drove in Seymour on a sacrifice fly to left, increasing the lead to 3-0. After Jalen Battles walked to load the bases, Blake Robertson was hit by a pitch that let Vasquez come home. A wild pitch plated Keegan from third, and Robertson later scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brock Jones that put the Hot Rods up 6-0.

Tommy Sacco hit a two-run homer off Bowling Green reliever Keyshawn Askew in the top of the fourth, but the Hot Rods answered back in the bottom half of the inning against Tourists reliever Walker Brockhouse. Seymour walked and Vasquez singled to put runners on first and second. Nick Schnell blasted a three-run homer over the center field wall to increase the lead to 9-2.

Schnell hit another homer in the bottom of the sixth off Asheville reliever Ronny Garcia, and Aneudy Cortorreal held the Tourists to one run in the top of the seventh to finalize a 10-5 victory for the Hot Rods.

Askew (7-5) earned the win, letting up two runs on two hits and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Knorr (1-5) took the loss, lasting 0.2 innings while allowing two runs on two hits, a walk, and a strikeout.

In game two, the Tourists scored first in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Sean Harney. Sacco walked, stole second, and moved up to third on a ground ball. Rolando Espinosa smacked a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Sacco to score and make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods got on the board in the bottom of the third off Tourists starter Nic Swanson. Piper led-off with a single and scored on a two-run homer by Schnell that put Bowling Green up 2-1. Baker smacked a solo shot over the right field wall to make it a 3-1 ballgame. In the bottom of the third, Williams singled and Vasquez homered to move the score to 5-1

Bowling Green plated more runs off Swanson in the bottom of the fourth. Robertson led-off with a single and came around to score on a two-run blast by Wiliams to make it 7-1. Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston tossed a scoreless ninth to carry Bowling Green to a 7-1 victory.

Cade Halemanu (3-1) collected the win, striking out one over 1.0 inning. Swanson (0-1) took the loss, letting up seven runs on eight hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 4.0 frames.

The Hot Rods enjoy the next four days off for the All-Star break before returning to action on Friday for a three-game road series against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Davis, a police officer with the Bowling Green Police Department, was shot while...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
Accident
KSP investigating fatal collision on I-65
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A Hart County inmate was assigned to work release at Kentucky Chrome Works, located at 100...
KSP searching for escaped Hart County inmate
Community support has been pouring in for Officer Matt Davis who was involved in a shooting...
Fraternal Order of Police creates fundraiser to support Officer Matt Davis

Latest News

BGKY Owner Zhock Mason helps people of all age grow into the boxers they want to be as they...
BGKY Boxing helps aspiring boxers reach their potential
Hudson adds Kyle Cohan to WKU Volleyball staff
Carson Williams hit a grand slam leading the Hot Rods to another shutout win over Asheville
BGKY Boxing hosting Summer Championships on July 15