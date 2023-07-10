Kentuckians will be able to begin making sports bets soon

Kentuckians will be able to start making sports bets in less than 60 days.
By WKYT News Staff, Chandler Wilcox and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentuckians will be able to start making sports bets in less than 60 days.

Governor Andy Beshear, lawmakers and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission joined together in making the announcement on Monday.

Members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously in support of regulations that will govern sports betting, which were signed at the news conference by the governor.

Retail locations are set to open on Sept. 7, and mobile applications will become available on Sept. 28.

“This is a historic day for our commonwealth – sports wagering will open for the first time in Kentucky in less than 60 days,” said Beshear. “Bringing sports wagering to the state not only gives Kentuckians a much-anticipated new form of entertainment, but also brings money to the state to support pensions, freeing up money that can be used to build a better Kentucky through the funding of education, economic development, disaster recovery and other necessary projects, like providing cleaner water, building roads and high-speed internet.”

Beshear signed House Bill 551, bipartisan legislation legalizing sports betting in Kentucky, back in March.

“Our wagering compliance team is experienced and well-suited to lead this new area of wagering,” said Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Executive Director Jamie Eads. “Our next step is to open licensing and start reviewing applications.”

Kentucky’s licensed horseracing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a satellite location starting July 11.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two killed in I-65 wreck
Bowling Green Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road in...
Police release more details about officer-involved shooting in Bowling Green
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale
A mother continues to search for clues in her son’s murder as it nears the 5-year anniversary...
UNSOLVED: Mother wants answers about the murder of her son
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Chris Vanmeter has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter.
Bullitt County father indicted after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
Extreme heat has been dominating the weather conversation in the U.S. over the past few weeks,...
Kentucky spared so far from extreme heat impacting parts of US
Andrew "Andy" G. Jackson Jr. was last seen Monday, July 10, 2023, in Munfordville.
Hart County officials searching for missing man
Federal prosecutors expected to take up Barren County drug trafficking crimes