Kentucky State Police investigating report of police impersonator

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 8, a woman contacted Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg to report a man who tried to conduct a traffic stop on her.

As she was driving through Trimble County, she said a man placed a blue light on top of the car and activated it.

The woman pulled over to the side of the road, and the male subject exited his vehicle and began to approach her vehicle with what she believed to be a knife in his hand. The woman left the scene and contacted KSP.

The male is described as white and approximately 5′10. He was wearing a blue hoody and jeans at the time of this occurrence.

The light on the vehicle was described as a rooftop magnetic light. The vehicle may be a newer model black Dodge Challenger.

KSP Post 5 is conducting an ongoing investigation into this event. If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation please contact them at 502-532-6363.

