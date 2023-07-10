Local food trucks hosts fundraiser for injured police officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Community support continues to pour in for injured Officer Matt Davis.

On July 13, local food trucks are hosting a fundraiser where donations can be made for Davis and his family. The Fraternal Order of Police wants to make sure he has recovery as his highest priority and no financial burdens.

“He’s got bills, he has three sons. Life’s expensive and I just don’t want him to ever worry about any costs of paying the mortgage,” said Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Mike Nade. “I’m sure families are traveling back and forth to visit him. That’s a lot of gas money and gas is high, so whatever his family needs [such as] hotels, gas, food, that’s what the money [is] for.”

The Fraternal Order of Police has set up multiple ways to donate, including a GoFundMe that has amassed over $40,000 in donations.

The food truck fundraiser will be at SOKY Marketplace from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

‘Cotton BBQ’ and ‘The Groovy Gus Donut Bus’ and many more will be donating proceeds of their sales toward Officer Davis and his family.

For more information on the fundraiser, please visit their Facebook page.

