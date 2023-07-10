Man arrested after shooting his brother, Barren County officials say

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly shot his brother during an altercation.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2120 Dover Church Road in reference to a physical domestic situation. While enroute, they were alerted that one person had left the scene and was going to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police arrived and found Joshua E. Roscoe, 34, on the porch and unarmed. The gun used in the alleged shooting was in a lawn chair nearby and was “made safe” before police arrived.

Roscoe said his brother, identified as Jerry Roscoe, had been in an altercation with a woman at the residence.

Joshua Roscoe told deputies that Jerry Roscoe had assaulted the woman’s 12-year-old child by pushing her. He had also been assaulting the woman, according to an arrest citation.

The man had become angry after the woman said she was leaving with her 12-year-old and 6-day-old children. Joshua claims he was trying to “get his brother to calm down.”

Joshua Roscoe told police he alerted his mother to call police and went to get a gun from a gun safe. His brother saw the gun and apparently became “more hostile,” the citation said.

After trying to get the gun from Joshua, Jerry and his brother fell to the ground outside the home during a fight.

The two stood back up, Joshua pointed the gun at his brother and fired one round. A bullet hit Jerry Roscoe just above the right knee.

Jerry Roscoe was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital and was later taken to a hospital in Louisville for non-life threatening injuries.

Joshua Roscoe remains lodged at the Barren County Jail.

